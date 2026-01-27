Rapid growth in AP after years of uncertainty: Guv

Amaravati: Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer on Monday unveiled the state’s long-term development vision, ‘Swarnandhra 2047’, calling it a roadmap to rebuild growth, confidence, and governance in the state. The state is on a rapid growth path after years of uncertainty, he added.

Addressing the public after unfurling the national flag at Amaravati on the 77th Republic Day, the Governor said the coalition government is moving ahead with a clear 10-point agenda focused on welfare, jobs, and infrastructure. He said supporting the poor remains the government’s top priority. More than 63 lakh people receive social pensions every month under the NTR Bharosa schemes. The state is also providing three free LPG cylinders a year under Deepam 2.0 and free bus travel for women and transgender persons through the Stree Shakti scheme.

Justice Nazeer said Rs 978 crore has been spent under the PM SVANidhi programme to support street vendors and small traders. He described social pensions as the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s welfare system. The Governor said the government aims to create 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. Water security, population management, and human resource development remain key focus areas. He added that major projects, including Polavaram, are being pushed forward with renewed urgency, without affecting neighbouring states. Special programmes are being implemented for farmers through initiatives such as ‘The Field is calling’ and ‘For You, the Farmer’.

Calling the celebrations historic, Justice Nazeer said the national flag was being unfurled in Amaravati for the first time as the people’s capital. He recalled that the state had faced years of stalled development and damaged economic confidence. “Today, that confidence is returning,” he said, adding that projects are moving ahead again and institutions are regaining strength. Outlining the Swarnandhra 2047 vision, the Governor listed ten pillars of governance, including poverty eradication, youth empowerment, agri-tech, infrastructure, energy security, clean governance, and Brand Andhra Pradesh.

He said technology is transforming public services. At present, 119 government services are available through WhatsApp. Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain are being used to improve transparency, while AI-based medical services are expanding in rural areas. Highlighting innovation efforts, he said India’s first quantum computer is expected in Amaravati’s Quantum Valley. A Space City near Sriharikota and a 300-acre drone city in Kurnool are also under development. Concluding his address, Justice Nazeer said Andhra Pradesh has entered a new phase of recovery and rapid growth. “Swarnandhra 2047 is our promise to the people,” he said, “to build a stronger, fairer, and globally competitive state.”