1.78L houses to be constructed for poor in Chittoor district

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Thursday stated that the long awaited dream of poor for having an own house has been materialised with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy giving his nod for construction of 30.5 lakh houses in the state.

Participating as a chief guest in the foundation laying ceremony for Jagananna Housing Colony held at Kummara Nattam, Punganur Municipality on Thursday, Narayanaswamy reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all his promises made in his manifesto within two years creating a record and assured that all basic amenities like cement roads, drainages and drinking water facilities would be provided in the proposed Jagananna Housing Colonies. He enlisted the achievements of YSRCP Government right from the beginning reiterating that Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to facilitate the drinking water and irrigated water to the western parts of the district through HNSS within no time.

An humble appeal was made to the CM to plant coconut saplings in all the Jagananna Housing Colonies besides providing a burial ground too, he added.

Panchayat Raj Minster P Ramachandra Reddy said almost all the needs of people are being attended at their doorsteps through Sachivalayams. He said 1,78,840 houses would be constructed in Chittoor district under Jagananna Housing Colony Scheme ensuring the plantation of coconuts in the colonies as per the suggestion of the Deputy Chief Minister. MP N Reddappa, Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, legislators A Srinivasulu (Chittoor ), Venkata Goud (Palamaner), Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalli ), Nawaj Bhasha (Madanapalli), District Collector M Harinarayanan, Joint Collector V Veera Brahmam , Punganur civic chief Varma and others were present. Earlier, P Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated Urban Health Centre in Punganur.