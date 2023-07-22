179 cases solved in Special Lok Adalat Issue of award for Rs.8 29 crores

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A special Lok Adalat was held under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority, Rajamahendravaram on Saturday at the District Court premises in Rajamahendravaram. Speaking on the occasion, Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha said that a special Lok Adalat was organized to provide speedy justice to the parties through conciliation. He said that out of 526 cases related to motor accidents, 178 cases were resolved and an award of Rs.8,83,18,449 was given, similarly in a land acquisition case, compensation of Rs.8,90,777 was awarded. For this special Lok Adalat, nine benches have been organized within the various courts of the joint East Godavari district.



She said that out of 526 cases related to motor accidents, an award of Rs.8,83,18,449 has been made in 178 cases, similarly, an award of Rs.8,90,777 has been made in one land acquisition case. The District Judge said that by holding National Lok Adalat 4 times and Special Lok Adalat 3 times every year, judicial bodies and courts work to ensure speedy justice for the parties.

In this special Lok Adalat, District Judicial Service Authority Secretary, Senior Civil Judge K. Pratyusha Kumari, 10th Additional District Judge Y. Nageswara Rao, 8th Additional District Judge P.R. Rajeev, A.C.B. Court Judge, U.U. Prasad, 5th Additional District Judge D. Vijay Gowtham, President of Rajamahendravaram Bar Association, G.U.V. Raju, representatives of insurance companies and parties participated.