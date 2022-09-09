1,800 Ganesh idols immersed at six ghats in KC Canal

Kurnool: The immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idols passed off peacefully in Kurnool town on Thursday. As many as 1,800 idols have been immersed at the six immersion ghats arranged in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal. Earlier, the Shoba yatra was kicked off from Rambhotla temple in Kummari Veedhi in the old town. The Lord Ganesha at Rambhotla temple received the first prayers from MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader T G Venkatesh, MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, M A Hafeez Khan, Mayor B Y Ramaiah, District Collector P Koteshwara Rao, Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Tej and others.

After offering prayers to the first idol, the participants waved green signal for Shobha yatra. The yatra continued up to Vinayaka ghat passing through One town police station, Osmania College, Kids World, Raj Vihar and the Collectorate. During the entire stretch of yatra, the devotees and others played and danced to the rhythm of cine and spiritual music. The old town being a sensitive area, the police department has deployed additional police personnel to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Later the idols installed from various places in the town were also proceeded towards the immersion ghats.

In view of large numbers of idols, the district administration has set up six immersion ghats on the KC canal so that the immersion could be completed at the earliest. The authorities have arranged six big cranes for lifting the idols. Almost all ghats were well illuminated with flood lights. At least 60 deep sea swimmers were also kept ready in addition to the personnel of fire, police and rescue departments to tackle any emerging situation.

The residents of Kurnool town flocked in large numbers to see the eye-catching Shobha yatra of Ganesh idols. The playing of drums, dance, DJs, folk and others have attracted the onlookers. During the procession of idols immersion, the traffic has been diverted. Police was deployed at all junctions to ensure smooth procession. The cultural programmes arranged by the Ganesh Utsava committee members at the immersion ghat enthralled all sections of people. The children who performed Kuchipudi, Bharata Natyam and other folkart forms have won the hearts of the people.