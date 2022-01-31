19 corona care centres set up in East Godavari

Kakinada: In view of the surge in the number of Covid positive cases in East Godavari district, the district administration has been taking preventive measures on a war-footing to tackle the virus.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran stated that 19 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been set up in the Assembly constituencies for the health security of the people in the district. The CCCs have been provided with necessary facilities and will be serviced under the direct supervision of the Nodal Officers, he added.

The Collector said that the CCCs are functioning in Kakinada (JNTU), Rajahmundry (Tidco Buildings, Bommuru), Amalapuram (Tidco Buildings, Bodasakurru) in addition to 19 Covid Care Centres at the rate of one per the constituency. He said that the government would provide all assistance to overcome Covid positive cases. He said that steps are being taken to facilitate food, drinking water, beds and other at the CCCs. He said that people should be cautious and give up their indifference and carelessness and strictly follow Covid guidelines.

The Collector said that a nodal officer has been specially appointed for each centre. He appealed to the people that there is no need for fear of the second wave of Covid-19 but must follow the Covid norms. Collector Hari Kiran said the district administration was implementing strict measures to curb the Covid19 in the district. He suggested that everyone should wear mask, keep physical distance, and wash their hands with sanitiser.