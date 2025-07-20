199 AP police officers left without postings, pay: MP

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top constitutional authorities, seeking immediate intervention over the continued sidelining of nearly 199 police officers in Andhra Pradesh.

In his letter dated July 18, he described the situation as a violation of service norms and constitutional provisions.

According to the MP, 199 police officers, including four IPS officers, have been placed in VR (Vacancy Reserve) or compulsory wait since June 2024. These officers have been attached to the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri without any assigned responsibilities or payment of salaries. They are required to mark daily attendance but have not been given postings or financial support.

Dr Gurumoorthy stated that many officers are facing financial stress, having to manage housing and family expenses without allowances.

He said that some were staying in rented accommodation without House Rent Allowance and are struggling to pay for their children’s education or medical needs of family members.

He pointed out that no disciplinary or legal proceedings have been initiated against these officers, and that their treatment goes against the IPS Conduct Rules and the Supreme Court’s judgment in Prakash Singh vs Union of India, which protects officers from arbitrary action and promotes proper use of police personnel.

The MP also mentioned that some of the officers in compulsory wait are being used for unofficial duties such as VIP security or political events, without proper orders, allowances, or access to government vehicles. In some instances, he said they were travelling in uniform using public transport.

The MP added that officers nearing retirement are particularly affected, with delays in postings and pension contributions.

In some cases, he said, officers have been given postings only on the day of retirement after a full year without salary.

Dr Gurumoorthy requested that the Prime Minister direct the Andhra Pradesh government to reinstate the affected officers, release their pending salaries and allowances, and restore pension contributions.