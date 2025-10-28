2 arrested, 14 kg ganja seized

Ongole: As part of the intensified efforts against ganja and narcotics smuggling, the Prakasam district police conducted extensive checks at Ongole Railway Station and aboard trains and seized 14-kg of ganja from two offenders on Monday.

Under the supervision of Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, police teams, including Special Party, Eagle Team, and sniffer dog Jackie, inspected express train coaches, railway premises, and parcel centres. They systematically examined suspicious parcels and passengers’ baggage. During checks on train number 18189, Ernakulam Junction Express between Ongole and Kavali, police seized approximately 14 kilograms of ganja and arrested two suspects. Police identified them as Anand Rana (47) from Belisarda, Balangir district, Odisha, and Milu Matali (25) from Khaliyamunda, Boudh district, Odisha. The accused were handed over to the GRP police for further investigation.

Police warned of strict legal action against those transporting, selling, or consuming ganja and narcotics. Authorities urged citizens to report information via toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, or WhatsApp at 9121102266, assuring complete confidentiality. SI Siva Ramaiah, Chenchaiah, GRP SI Madhusudhana Rao, and team members participated in the operation.