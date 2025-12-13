2 arrested, Rs 14 lakh worth property recovered

Giddalur: Prakasam district police successfully apprehended two habitual offenders involved in a nighttime burglary at Doddampalli village, recovering stolen property worth approximately Rs 14 lakh.

Markapur DSP U Nagaraju explained that Giddalur police arrested two accused, Syed Afroz alias Altaf (46) from Chirala and Sunkara Khadar Basha (46) from Mydukur, Kadapa district, on Thursday.

He said the duo broke into a locked house at Doddampalli bus stand on November 23, stealing gold ornaments weighing over 100 grams and a Maruti Suzuki vehicle.

He said the prime accused, Afroz, is a repeat offender with 50-60 cases registered against him across villages of Giddalur mandal.

The recovered property includes various gold ornaments and stolen vehicle, collectively valued at Rs 14 lakh.