2-day workshop on marketing begins at Satya

Vizianagaram: A two-day workshop on sales and marketing for the final-year degree students of Satya Degree and PG College was inaugurated on Thursday. The workshop is being conducted under the joint initiative of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Coca-Cola Company.

Banerjee Gudimetla, a renowned trainer with vast experience in sales and marketing explained several strategies, tactics adopted by sales teams during their job. The students will gain knowledge of marketing fundamentals, sales strategies, consumer behaviour and analysis, branding through role plays and practical training.

Role plays are incorporated into the workshop to provide students with practical simulations of real-world sales and marketing situations, allowing them to apply their learning in interactive scenarios.

As part of this workshop, the students will also get hands-on experience with real-time business case studies and marketing practices. Director, Dr M. Sashibhushana Rao, said that students will gain practical insights into various aspects of sales and marketing through this workshop.