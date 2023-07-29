2 die due to floods in Kunavaram mandal

Rampachodavaram(ASR district): Two people died in different incidents in Kunavaram mandal due to floods on Friday. An elderly man, Tati Satyanarayana of Kunavaram mandal fell ill and family members tried to move him to Bhadrachalam for treatment. But he died as he couldn’t get timely medical attention due to lack of road, family members lamented.

In another incident, a woman called Dugutta Venkamma accidentally fell in the floodwater and died, villagers informed.

In Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals, Godavari and Sabari are flowing beyond the danger level. Devipatnam, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals are under flood threat. Traffic between AP, Chhattisgarh and Odisha came to a standstill due to flood waters flowing on national and State highways. Rajahmundry-Bhadrachalam buses were also stopped. The RTC is running nine services from Rajahmundry via Kukunoor and they stopped the buses at Kukunoor on Thursday due to water flowing on roads. On Friday, they were driven to Aswaraopeta.

Gokavaram depot buses going to Bhadrachalam via Maredumilli are halted at Chinturu.

Floodwater is flowing on national highway 30 and 326 in Chinturu. Traffic has been suspended for three days due to floodwater flowing between Nimmalgudem and Kuiguru villages. Floodwater started entering the merged zones and surrounding the colonies. People were forced to move to safer areas in various villages and colonies. Floodwater entered Sabari Kothagudem of Kunavaram mandal. Floodwater is flowing rapidly at Bhupatipalem project.

TDP leader and former MP Sode Ramaiah visited the flood victims, who were taking shelter at ZP High School in Chinturu, on Friday. He enquired the victims about the facilities provided at the resettlement centres. He pointed out that the victims were not given even rice and vegetables so far. Ramaiah demanded that the government give them essential items like rice, vegetables and kerosene.