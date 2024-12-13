Cops prohibit assembly of 5 or more near Group-II exam centres

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Thursday issued prohibitory orders to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-metre radius of all exam centres ahead of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group II service exams to be held on December 15 and 16.

According to police, the prohibitory orders will come into effect from 10 am on December 15 and remain in place till 5:30 pm on December 16.

All photocopy centres and internet cafes within 100 metres of the exam centres will remain closed. However, the following are exempted from the operation of this order: police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, the flying squad of the education department, and funeral processions.

Any person found violating the prohibitory orders is liable to punishment under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).