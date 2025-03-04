  • Menu
2 electric scooters donated to TTD

Highlights

Maruthi Naidu and Devendra Naidu, the Managing Directors of Tirupati-based AMRD Builders, have donated two Bajaj electric scooters, worth Rs 2.28 lakh to TTD on Monday.

Puja was performed to the scooters in front of Srivari Temple and keys of the scooters were later handed over to Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham.

Tirumala DI Subramaniam and others were present.

