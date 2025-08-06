2 held; 25-kg ganja worth Rs 5L recovereda

Nellore: Railway police arrested two persons and recovered 25 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 lakh from them on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Bhagiradh (49) of Jamam village and Rahul Kumar (29) of Pasem village, both of Jalur district in Rajasthan State.

Addressing a press conference, Railway DSP Muralidhar said police noticed two persons suspiciously roaming at a waiting hall at around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The DSP said that suspecting something wrong with the duo, the police inspected their suitcase and found two separate plastic bags containing 15 kg and 10 kg ganja total worth Rs 25 lakh.

The DSP said that during the interrogation, the accused confessed that they purchased this intoxicant substance from on Raju Bhai of Palasa of Belgam district, Odisha State and proposed to sell it to one Dileep of Gujarat by going in Navajeevan Express.

The DSP said that there were already 12 cases registered against these accused.

They include six in Nellore, two in Kavali and 4 at Gudur – all related to smuggling 96 kg of ganja for the last few years.

A case has been registered by Nellore Railway police.