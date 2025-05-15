2 held, 9 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized nine red sanders logs in Kadapa forest area on Wednesday.

Acting on an alert, Taskforce police took up combing near Siddavatam forest area. They found two people and one motorcycle suspicious near Gollapalli forest section. On seeing task force team, the duo tried to escape, but were nabbed.

In the subsequent search of near places, task force personnel identified nine red sanders logs. The arrested two are from Kadapa district.

A case has been registered by SI Rafi and investigation is on.