2 held for gold shop robbery

Kadapa (YSR district): The police on Tuesday arrested two thieves and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 40.70 lakh from them. Another two accused in this case are on the run.

The accused were identified as Shaik Mehmood Firoz (23) of Alinagar and Shaik Khalid Ahmed (22) of Ravindra Nagar of Kadapa city. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal said that Shaik Khajam Mehmood Ali is running a gold shop at Ammavari Sala area in Two Town police station limits in the city.

Shaik Mehmood Firoz, Shaik Khali Ahmed, Pahadh Khan and Noor Ahmad, aged between 22 to 24 years were friends. Among them, Shaik Nissar Ahmed, father of A-2 accused Shaik Khali Ahmed, was working in the gold shop run by Khajam Mehmood. The four accused were addicted to bad habits and hatched a plan to loot the gold shop.

As part of their plan, A-2 accused Shaik Khali Ahmed has stolen the key of the gold shop without the knowledge of his father Shaik Nissar Ahmed. He opened the shop on September 3 and decamped with gold ornaments and a small iron safe.

The SP said that following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother Gayaz Basha, Two Town police registered a case under IPC crime number 360/2023 U/S 457, 380.

He detailed that special parties headed by city DSP MD Sharif were deployed, following a tip off that cops noticed Shaik Mehmood Firoz, Shaik Khalid behind BSNL quarters in the city fleeing on a two-wheeler along with the iron safe.

SP Siddarth Kaushal informed that during interrogation, the duo confessed of involving in the crime. He said manhunt was launched to nab the remaining two accused.