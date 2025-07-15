2 hurt after reactor explodes at Renigunta industrial estate

Tirupati: An explosion occurred at the Chromo Medicare Company in the Gajulamandyam Industrial Estate of Renigunta mandal on Monday afternoon, leaving two workers seriously injured. The incident took place when a reactor at the facility exploded around 1.33 pm. The injured workers were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

At the time of the explosion, 10 workers were on shift, but most had stepped out for lunch, leaving only two at the site. Renigunta DSP Srinivasa Rao, who visited the location, noted that a major disaster was averted due to the timely response of officials.

Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, tahsildar Chandrasekhar Reddy, and police personnel also reached the site to inspect the situation. Assistant District Fire Officer Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that upon receiving information, two fire engines were dispatched to the location. Fire fighters used foam to control and extinguish the blaze.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have been caused by solvent leakage from a reactor filter. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause, while local officials continue to monitor the site.

The injured persons are D Ravindra, a resident of Telangana and G Venkatesh, presently residing in Gajulamandyam.