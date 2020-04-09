2 persons die in Nellore due to lightning and thunderstorms

Nellore: Two persons died due to lightning in Allur and Bogole Mandals on Thursday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm hit various parts of the district.

Huge gale winds, coupled with heavy rainfall lashed almost all coastal and adjoining Mandals in the afternoon in which many places witnessed uprooted trees, power cable damages and submerged paddy stocks with rainwater. Officials are now estimating the losses to the farmers.

Many temporary vegetable markets arranged for the people in Nellore, Gudur, and other places also received damages.