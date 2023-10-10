2 professors of Loyola in Stanford list of scientists

Vijayawada: Two professors from Andhra Loyola College here - Prof N Veeraiah and Dr MC Rao - from the Department of Physics, have been recognised in Stanford University’s list of top 2 per cent scientists worldwide, according to Dr Sahaya Baskaran.



He said in a statement here on Monday that the recognition was based on the assessment of research papers published by researchers globally. ALC Research Director Prof N Veeraiah has been honored in both the lists, which include career-long data as well as performance in 2022, while Prof MC Rao has been recognised for his career-long contributions.

Principal Fr GAP Kishore stated that the inclusion of two professors from Andhra Loyola College in the list of top 2 per cent scientists worldwide, alongside prestigious institutions like IIMs and IITs, is a significant honour for the college. It speaks volumes about the dedication and research capabilities of the faculty members at Andhra Loyola College and underscores the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj said that the recognition not only highlighted the individual achievements of the two professors but also showcased the quality research and academic excellence undertaken in the ALC. Such achievements inspire both students and educators, demonstrating that excellence in research and academia can be pursued and achieved in diverse educational settings. This achievement is undoubtedly a matter of pride for Andhra Loyola College, and it highlights the dedication and excellence of its faculty members in research.

Staff Association chairman Dr G Muralikrishna, staff, students, and research scholars extended their heartfelt congratulations to Prof N Veeraiah and Prof MC Rao for the prestigious recognition.