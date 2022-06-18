2 thieves held, jewellery worth Rs 50L recovered

Tirupati : Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested two interstate thieves and recovered 943 grams of gold and 3 kg silver ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from them in connection with 10 thefts (house breakings) in the city.

Addressing media at District Police Office (DPO) after producing the arrested on Friday, SP P Parameswar Reddy said two notorious thieves were arrested by CCS police and recovered gold and silver ornaments from them.

The SP said Karri Sathish,38 of Kotha Gajuvaka in Visakhapatnam was an accused in over 80 theft cases in AP and Tamil Nadu states and N Narendra,26 of Bapamor Thanda in Chinnapet mandal of Nalgonda district, was involved 38 theft cases in AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu states. Following instructions of ASP Vimala Kumari (crime), a CCS police team led by DSP Sudhakar arrested the two at Vakulamatha Temple arch near Peruru and recovered the booty.