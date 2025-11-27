2 workers die in cylinder blast at tile unit in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A routine workday turned tragic at a tile manufacturing unit near Ellampadu in Srikalahasti mandal on Wednesday when a gas cylinder explosion claimed two lives and left several others injured. The blast occurred inside the Somany tile industry while workers were on the job. The sudden explosion left no time for those nearby to react, killing two labourers — Pothuraju (30) from Chirala and Panda (30) from Odisha — instantly. Several co-workers sustained injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Venkatagiri.

Soon after the incident, Srikalahasti rural police arrived at the factory and cordoned off the area. Officials said that the exact reason behind the cylinder explosion is yet to be established. “We are examining all possibilities, including technical malfunction and potential safety violations,” a senior officer said. Authorities have also been alerted to carry out a detailed safety inspection of the unit and assess whether proper protocols were being followed at the time of the accident.