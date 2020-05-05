20 Coronavirus patients discharged in Chittoor dist

Tirupati: In a major development, 20 Covid-19 patients are cured and discharged from three hospitals in the district on Tuesday. This gives much relief to officials as well as doctors who have been working relentlessly in fighting the pandemic in the district.



Among the 20 patients, eight were discharged from District Covid Hospital-I in Chittoor. They belong to Srikalahasti (4), Yerravaripalem (3) and Chinna Gottigallu (1). Dr P Saralamma from DCH has given away discharge certificates to the patients. Hospital superintendent Dr Jayaraj and others were present. Six patients have been discharged from State Covid hospital in Tirupati and they belong to Srikalahasti (4), Chandragiri (1) and Nindra (1).

Also, six more patients got discharged from Ruia hospital. They are from Tirupati, Thottambedu, Varadaiah palem, BN Kandriga, Yerpedu and Puttur. Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi has given away discharge certificates. Working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao and DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah were present. With these 20 discharges, total discharges reached 68 leaving the number of active cases in the district at 14 out of 82 positive cases.