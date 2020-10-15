20 passengers injured as Private travels bus overturned in Guntur

Guntur: At least twenty passengers were injured, when a private travels bus going to Hyderabad from Chirala turned upside down near Phirangipuram at 2.30 am on Thursday.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and broke the glasses of the bus and rescued two children who stuck in the seats of the bus.

The injured were shifted to the local government hospital for treatment. Phirangipuram police registered the case and the preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the over-speeding.

The private bus was carrying 50 to 100 passengers.



