200-bed hospital inaugurated in Narasaraopet

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Ranganatha Raju said that Covid-19 patients in Narasaraopet would be treated in the newly inaugurated hospital at Lingamguntla in Narasaraopet on Monday.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that 150 beds in the hospital are equipped with oxygen facility and 90 beds with ventilators. He said this hospital is useful to the patients suffering from Covid-19 and injured in the road accidents in this area. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set the foundation stone for the construction of JNTU Engineering College buildings through remote control.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that government constructed 200 beds hospital.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLAs Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, Vidadala Rajini were among those participated.