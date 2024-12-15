CM pledges more political opportunities to Madigas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government would provide more political opportunities to the Madiga community in the coming days and also implement the Supreme Court order for SC categorisation in true spirit.

Participating in ‘ Global Madiga Day “ celebrations held here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that to ensure Madigas representation, Dr Sangeeta has been appointed in the CMO peshi. Government has also appointed a scholar from the Madiga community as the Vice Chancellor of Osmania University. Perhaps, it is the first time in the 100 years history of the university that a VC has been appointed from the particular community.

The community was also provided an opportunity as the IIT Vice Chancellor and member of the Education Commission in the Higher Education department. Pagidi Pati Devaiah has been nominated as the Director of the Skill University Board. More opportunities are being provided to the Madiga community even before they are demanding, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy said that soon after the Congress came to power in the state, the state government appointed lawyers under the leadership of Damodar Rajanarsimha to present strong arguments in the SC categorisation case pending in the Supreme Court. The State government played a key role in the pronouncement of the Supreme Court judgement.

A cabinet sub-committee was also constituted headed by N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study the implementation of court orders without legal complications. A judicial Commission has also been constituted to submit a report in 60 days. The Commission is likely to submit a report in another week, he said that the government will not mete out injustice and ensure the community gets their due share. The CM said that the role of the community in his political career has been very important.