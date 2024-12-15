Vizag attracts tourists as much as Kashmir

Visakhapatnam : Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Nasir Shah and chairman of the Kashmir chapter of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India Mir Anwar opined that the way Kashmir attracts tourists, Andhra Pradesh too draws tourists’ attention.

At a meeting held as part of the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir in AP and explore means to promote Andhra Pradesh in Kashmir by the officials of Andhra Pradesh tourism and tour operators and tourist agents of Kashmir here on Saturday, they mentioned that the popularity of temple tourism, adventure, hill, beach, spa tourisms and destination weddings has seen an apparent surge in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Shah and Mir Anwar stated that Kashmir attracts scores of tourists as it is endowed with high snow-capped hills, picturesque locales, waterfalls and adventure tourism. They expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh too has the potential to draw travellers from across the world.

The Kashmir tourism agents mentioned that they have been visiting various places, including Kailasagiri, Rushikonda, Thotlakonda and Bheemunipatnam, in Visakhapatnam for the past three days and found the seashore quite beautiful and pleasant.

However, they opined that there is a need to modernise the railway line train atop Kailasagiri hill. They said that they have noticed piles of garbage accumulated at Kailasagiri hill and Rushikonda beach which needs immediate attention.

Thousands of tourists from AP visit Kashmir and spend their vacation. Steps will be taken to promote AP tourism in Kashmir as well, they informed.

Sharing their views, president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh (TTAA) Kanneganti Vijay Mohan, District Tourism Officer K Gnana Veni mentioned that the state government has brought the new tourism policy into force and that it will largely benefit those who invest in tourism projects.

Speaking further, Vijay Mohan talked highly about the hospitality extended to tourists in Kashmir. He also mentioned to bring 30 travel agents to Srinagar in the month of February.

The District Tourism Officer elaborated about creating a mutual collaboration of promoting Vizag and its beaches in J&K besides hosting art and crafts expo in each city. She mentioned that Araku Valley, Paderu, Lambasingi, Seeleru and other areas in undivided Visakhapatnam are drawing scores of tourists from across the country.

The Kashmir agents said that they will promote Vizag and they appealed to the AP travel agents to impress upon their clients to visit J&K and Ladakh which are now connected with high standard of roads, train options besides 42 flights operating to J&K and Ladakh from across the country.

Rays Entertainments event manager Dadi Ravi Kumar, G Srinubabu and travel agents participated in the meeting.