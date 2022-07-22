200 cattle fearing wild boar attack jump into reservoir

Velugodu (Nandyal): Wild boars attacking cattle in Thandas of Velugodu mandal has become a big menace nowadays. In one such unfortunate incident on Friday, about 500 cattle were chased by wild boars. The cattle in order to save their lives ran and jumped into the Velugodu balancing reservoir. Till evening, only 269 cattle could be saved.

According to the people from the Thanda, the villagers used to take cattle to the adjacent Nallamala forest area for grazing. On Friday too, they took the cattle for grazing. While the cattle were grazing, a group of wild boars attacked them.

Though the cowherds tried to chase the boars away, they could not succeed, and the fear-stricken cattle ran helter-skelter to save themselves from the wild boars. As the boars continued chasing the cattle, the latter jumped into the reservoir to escape from the boars.

The cowherds tried to shave the cattle but could not do so. Some of the boys rushed to the village and sought the help of fishermen and swimmers. The fishermen ventured into the waters with the help of village boats.

They could rescue only 269 cattle till evening. Search is on for the missing ones. Sub Inspector M Jagan Mohan told The Hans India that they had rushed to the reservoir on information. He feared that the remaining cows might have either wandered into the forest or got washed away. One cow has died due to drowning, he added.