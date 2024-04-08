200 families join TDP in Kadiri

Live
Kadiri: About 200 families have switched their allegiance from YSRCP to TDP in Tanakallu mandal of Kadiri on Sunday. It is important to note that this switching of loyalty took place just after one week of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ‘Memanta Sidham’ programme in Chikatimanipalli village.
YSRCP leader Eshwar Reddy resigned to YSRCP primary membership and the post of Tanakallu market yard chairman and joined TDP along with his supports in the presence of TDP MLA Kandikunta Prasad.
Meanwhile, former MPP Hanumanth Reddy of Nambulapulakunta mandal joined TDP along with his followers and they were welcomed by TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Ventaka Prasad.
