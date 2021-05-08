200 oxygen concentrators to be set up in Chittoor

Tirupati: There should be a focus on the improper use of oxygen in hospitals to overcome the shortage so that it can be used where it is more required, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani. Reviewing the Covid-19 management in the district at SV University senate hall on Saturday, he said that to overcome the shortage it was decided to set up 200 oxygen concentrators in the district.

The minister directed the officials to increase the bed strength in line with the increasing number of cases. All YSR Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals should allot 50 percent beds to Covid patients. Officials have to take steps to recruit additional staff to extend services in hospitals. Helps desks should provide the patients' information to their relatives from time to time.

He made it clear that to control black marketing of Remdesivir injections, they will be made available in government hospitals. He asked the Collector to submit a report on why the sanitary workers were not getting their salaries in Ruia hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy asked the police officials to ensure that people follow the Covid norms without fail. Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy mentioned the delay in Covid test results and asked the officials to take steps in this regard.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that seven more Covid care centres will be set up soon in addition to the existing 10. Test results are being announced much earlier than in the past. Covid patients are being tested and guided at 17 triage centres in the district. During January 2021 to May 7, a total of 5,43,135 Covid tests were conducted out of which 50,456 positives are reported with a positivity rate of 9.29 per cent.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy suggested that all frontline workers on duty at Covid hospitals should be provided quality food there itself so that they can take some rest and work more efficiently. TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Sirisha, SPs Senthil Kumar, Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Commissioner PS Girisha, Joint Collectors V Veerabrahmam, N Rajasekhar, other MLAs, MLCs, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, Ruia superintendent Dr T Bharathi, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah and others participated.