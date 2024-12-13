Focus on Employment, Not Liquor Shops: Ramachandra Reddy Demands Youth Empowerment in Telangana

Gadwal: "Even after 10 years of Telangana's formation and changes in governments, the lives of the youth remain unchanged," said District President Ramachandra Reddy during a press conference held today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town.

He stated that the people who hoped for development with Telangana's promises of water, funds, and employment are left disappointed. "In united Andhra Pradesh, youth had access to schemes like CMEY and loans through BC, SC, and Minority Corporations. These programs helped individuals achieve self-reliance and live with dignity," he noted.

He emphasized that leaders who genuinely wish for the state's progress should focus on empowering the youth. Highlighting central government initiatives, Reddy said, "The central government is launching numerous schemes to provide employment to the youth, strengthening the nation's economy in the process."

Central Government Loan Schemes for Youth:

Vishwakarma Yojana: Loans up to ₹1 lakh.

Street Vendor Scheme: Interest-free loans ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.

Mudra Loans: ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh.

National Livelihood Mission: Loans up to ₹1 crore with a 50% subsidy.

PMEGP: Loans with a 50% subsidy.

Startup India and Standup India: Encouraging entrepreneurship and boosting exports under the "Make in India" initiative.

Reddy demanded that the Telangana state government similarly promote the youth through loans provided by various corporations. "Instead of merely opening liquor shops in villages, the government should encourage the youth, enhance their skills, and transform them into entrepreneurs, making Telangana a model for the country," he urged.

Prominent attendees included District General Secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, District Vice President Rajaka Narasimha, KK Reddy, former Assembly Convener Ram Anjaneyulu, Assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, OBC Morcha President Devadasu, IT Cell Co-Convener Chittari Kiran, BJYM State Executive Member Delhi Wala Krishna, and State OBC Morcha Executive Member Anil.