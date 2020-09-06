20KL capacity oxygen-tank to be set up in Nellore GGH

Nellore: An oxygen tank with a capacity of 20,000 litres will be installed on the GGH premises to meet the needs of people in critical condition, stated District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu while interacting with the officials at the camp office on Saturday.



Stating that around 20 per cent of Covid patients across the district were requiring oxygen, he said the rate of positive cases were more in urban areas when compared to rural areas in the district. Hence, he said they were implementing complete lockdown in Nellore city from 6 am to 6 am on Monday. He sought people's co-operation with the administration for implementing the voluntary curfew to contain the spread of virus.

He also said that around 28,000 patients have been recovered from the infection and discharged from Covid hospitals/care centres across the district. Chakradhar Babu also advised the people to consult nearby PHCs if they were having any symptoms of Covid such as continuous fever and others for more than three days. Measures would be taken to improve facilities in all PHCs and Community Health Centres in the district and appealed to the private firms to support the district administration donating medical infrastructure for the Covid hospitals and care centres. On the occasion, Gemini edible oil company donated Rs 7.50 lakh worth 122 Type-B oxygen cylinders to the administration in the presence of the Collector.