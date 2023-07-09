Live
- ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title
- FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing post sparks row in MP
- LG forwards proposal to MHA for extension of GPAA act to Delhi
- Jaishankar terms Tanzania visit 'productive'
- Nadda holds six hour meeting with southern states BJP presidents. Likelyt to chantge Karnataka and Kerala state presidents
- Biden on Europe visit amid questions over NATO unity, munition to Ukraine
- 21-kg of dry ganja seized
- Governors have can speak on politics says Puducherry Guv
- Heavy rains: 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted, says Northern Railways
- Delhi govt issues flood warning
Highlights
Anakapalli: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Narsipatnam officials arrested six persons for transporting cannabis and seized 21-kg dry ganja, three two-wheelers and six mobile phones from the accused.
Based on the reliable information, SEB officials carried out raids near Hanuman temple of Narsipatnam on Sunday and arrested six persons. The accused were identified as
S Srinu, V Janardhan, T Satyanarayana, P Jogindra Rao, M Suresh Babu and M Veera Babu.
Speaking on the occasion, SEB Joint Director B Vijay Bhaskar and Anakapalli SP KV Murali Krishna said four permanent check posts and 11 dynamic check posts were set up across Anakapalli district to curb the cannabis transportation.
