21-kg of dry ganja seized

Anakapalli: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Narsipatnam officials arrested six persons for transporting cannabis and seized 21-kg dry ganja, three two-wheelers and six mobile phones from the accused.

Based on the reliable information, SEB officials carried out raids near Hanuman temple of Narsipatnam on Sunday and arrested six persons. The accused were identified as



S Srinu, V Janardhan, T Satyanarayana, P Jogindra Rao, M Suresh Babu and M Veera Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, SEB Joint Director B Vijay Bhaskar and Anakapalli SP KV Murali Krishna said four permanent check posts and 11 dynamic check posts were set up across Anakapalli district to curb the cannabis transportation.