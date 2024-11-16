  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

22 Balaji MBA College students secure jobs

22 Balaji MBA College students secure jobs
x
Highlights

22 students out of the 150, who attended campus selection held at Sri Balaji MBA College in Rudrampet on Friday, were selected.

Anantapur: 22 students out of the 150, who attended campus selection held at Sri Balaji MBA College in Rudrampet on Friday, were selected.

College Principal Dr M Subbarao said in a statement on Friday that national company ‘Sagility’ conducted a written test, group discussions and an oral interview and handed over appointment letters to the selected students. They have to work in Bengaluru with an annual salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.

College chairman Dr Palle Krishna Kishore, Principal Dr Subbarao and others congratulated the students selected for the jobs.

Human resources officer of the security company BR Raghuraj suggested to the students to acquire skills and knowledge in all fields. Campus placements officer Baba Fakhruddin, Dr Vaishali Shiva Kumar, Sunil Kumar and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick