22 Balaji MBA College students secure jobs
Anantapur: 22 students out of the 150, who attended campus selection held at Sri Balaji MBA College in Rudrampet on Friday, were selected.
College Principal Dr M Subbarao said in a statement on Friday that national company ‘Sagility’ conducted a written test, group discussions and an oral interview and handed over appointment letters to the selected students. They have to work in Bengaluru with an annual salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.
College chairman Dr Palle Krishna Kishore, Principal Dr Subbarao and others congratulated the students selected for the jobs.
Human resources officer of the security company BR Raghuraj suggested to the students to acquire skills and knowledge in all fields. Campus placements officer Baba Fakhruddin, Dr Vaishali Shiva Kumar, Sunil Kumar and others were present.