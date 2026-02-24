Samsung is doubling down on artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of its Galaxy S26 series, introducing not one but three AI agents designed to redefine how users interact with their smartphones. The new lineup is set to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the company is expected to outline its broader AI strategy alongside new hardware announcements.

At the center of this AI push is a reimagined Bixby. Once considered Samsung’s ambitious but underwhelming voice assistant, Bixby is making a comeback — this time powered by Perplexity AI. The integration aims to make the assistant more capable, responsive, and aligned with modern generative AI expectations.

In addition to Bixby, Samsung’s flagship devices will continue to support Google Gemini and the company’s in-house Galaxy AI features. This means Galaxy S26 users will effectively have access to three distinct AI agents on a single device. Reports suggest that users may be able to activate the third AI assistant directly through the side button — the same shortcut currently used for Gemini or Galaxy AI — offering flexibility in choosing their preferred AI experience.

While Samsung has confirmed the Perplexity partnership, it remains unclear whether Galaxy S26 buyers will receive access to the premium version of the AI service or a standard tier. The effectiveness of this multi-agent approach will likely depend on how seamlessly Samsung integrates these systems into everyday tasks such as messaging, scheduling, search, and productivity.

Beyond AI, Samsung is also expected to strengthen its hardware lineup during the launch event. Industry buzz points to the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro alongside the smartphones, expanding the company’s ecosystem strategy.

On the display front, Samsung appears ready to build on last year’s innovations. The company introduced a new display technology with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could take that further with a privacy-focused enhancement designed to protect users in public spaces.

According to a teaser shared ahead of the launch, “Samsung will soon unveil a new layer of privacy to shield your phone from shoulder surfing wherever you go. You’ll have the space to check your messages or enter a password on public transit without thinking twice about who might be watching". This feature is expected to function as a display shield, limiting viewing angles to prevent unauthorized glances — a practical addition for users concerned about data privacy while commuting or traveling.

With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is not just launching new smartphones — it is signaling a deeper commitment to AI-driven personalization and user security. Whether the three-agent strategy proves intuitive or overwhelming will become clear once the devices officially hit the market later this week.



