22 health centre with Rs 5.42-cr will be constructed soon: Anam

Nellore: Whileasserting his government's commitment over promotion of corporate medical facilities to the poor, Endowment Minister Ramanarayana Reddy on Friday said that the government has proposed to construct 22 Health Centre with Rs 5.32 crores in Atmakur Constituency.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy formally launched free eye surgery mobile service units for conduction of free eye surgery camp headed by former Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) Chairman and present government's advisor Gundra Satish Reddy at Somasila in Atmakur constituency.

The Minister informed that the three-day camp will be conducted by Sankar Netralaya from Friday. He informed that government has decided to complete health center buildings which were left under construction.

He said that government will call the tenders for construction of another 6 new health centre. He appreciated social activists and Philonthrapists G Satish Reddy for coming forward to extend cooperation to the government.

He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on transforming Somasila as tourism and spiritual center. He further said higher officials form Tourism department will visits Somasila to locate the places for arrangement of boating, guest houses, hotels very shortly.