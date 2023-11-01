22 injured after a private travel bus overturns at Gudipala in Chittoor

GUDIPALA: A private bus traveling from Puducherry to Hyderabad overturned at Gollamadugu turn at Chittoor-Vellore highway in Gudipala mandal of Chittoor district and hit a wall. As a result, 22 passengers were injured.



Among the injured, Lalita (65) from Secunderabad and Kubendran (35) from Maniambadi in Tamil Nadu were seriously injured, while the remaining 20 suffered minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. The injured individuals were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, there were a total of 33 passengers on board in the bus. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.