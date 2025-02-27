22,493 voters to exercise their franchise in MLC election

Visakhapatnam : Returning Officer and Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad informed that necessary arrangements were made for North Andhra Teachers’ MLC election scheduled on February 27.

About 22,493 voters are going to exercise their franchise on the polling day. Drinking water, bio-toilets and pandals were arranged at the polling stations.

Separate queue lines have been set up for women and men to reach the polling stations.

District administration facilitated 123 polling stations in North Andhra.

Approximately 739 officers and staff have been assigned to ensure that the polling is carried out smoothly. Of them, there are 148 POs, 148 APOs and 295 OPVs. Apart from them, 148 micro–observers would extend their services in the polling exercise.Webcasting is set up at polling stations for more transparency and security. There are 31 polling stations in Srikakulam district, 29 in Vizianagaram, 15 in Parvathipuram, 11 in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 13 in Visakhapatnam and 24 in Anakapalli. Voters are allowed to cast their vote on Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm. Meanwhile, the counting will begin on March 3 and the election process will end on March 8, said the RO. The polling agents, staff and voters cannot bring their mobile phones to the polling station.