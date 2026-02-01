District-level sports competitions held

Anantapur: District-level sports competitions were organised with enthusiasm in Anantapur under the joint auspices of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), Anantapur, Pragathi Padam Youth Association, and SSR Education Society.

The events were held at the sports grounds of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, with the objective of promoting sportsmanship and physical fitness among youth.

The programme was attended by several distinguished guests, including retired Additional Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Varma, MY Bharat representative Bisati Bharat, orthopaedic specialist Dr GVN Yashwanth, Sub-Inspector Trilok, Engineering College Principal Ramachandra, and President’s Award recipients Bisati Jeevan Kumar and K Jaya Maruthi, along with Physical Director Dadavali. Addressing the gathering, Mallikarjuna Varma stressed that youth should strive for excellence not only in academics but also actively participate in sports, highlighting the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being.

MY Bharat representative Bisati Bharat expressed concern over excessive dependence on social media among youngsters and urged them to engage more in physical activities and contribute to the Fit India Movement.

A range of sports competitions were conducted as part of the programme. Winners were felicitated with trophies, medals, and certificates of appreciation issued by the Central Government.-

Members of Pragathi Padam Youth Association, including Ambarish, Gopi, Ramu, and Shobharani, referees led by Trilok, and a large number of sportspersons actively participated, contributing to the successful conduct of the event.