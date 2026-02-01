PRESTO 2K26, 10th national technical symposium held

Anantapur: The 10th National Level Technical and Cultural Symposium “PRESTO 2K26” was grandly organised over two days by the Computer Science and Engineering Department and allied departments of Ananthalakshmi Engineering College (Autonomous), according to the college Principal, Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.

Professor A Suresh Babu, Director Admissions, Foreign & Alumni Affairs, JNTUA, Anantapur, attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest and inaugurated the symposium.

A large number of students from Andhra Pradesh and other states participated in PRESTO 2K26, which was conducted as a national-level symposium. As part of this symposium, several technical competitions such as paper presentation, poster presentation, hackathon, technical quiz, Code Tantra, and blind coding were conducted.

Students enthusiastically showcased their technical talent, creativity, and innovative abilities. The programme was attended by the college Vice Chairman M Ramesh Naidu, as well as other faculty members from the department and a large number of students.