2.28L farmers seek borewells under YSR Jala Kala

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Panchayat Raj B Mutyala Naidu said 2,28,421 farmers applied for borewells under YSR Jala Kala and 19,908 borewells were dug so far.

Replying to another question in the Legislative Council, the Minister said that the village and ward secretariats have been providing 583 services to people and 6.1 crore transactions were completed so far.

Replying to a question on MoUs signed for investments and employment, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said that from 2019 to January 2023, the State government attracted investments to the tune of Rs 58,911.53 crore by 120 major industries providing employment to 79,226 people.

He said in the recently concluded Global Investors meet in Visakhapatnam, the State government signed MoUs to the tune of Rs 13.11 lakh crore.

Referring to paddy procurement, Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Nageswara Rao said the State government procured 33.49 lakh metric tones of paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendras during 2022-23 kharif season. Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said house sites were distributed to 30,65,315 beneficiaries since 2019.

Earlier the Council passed AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 introduced by Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The Council also passed AP Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 introduced b Minister for Fisheries S Appala Raju.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said the State government sanctioned Rs 900 crore towards AgriGold victims and paid to those who deposited below Rs 10,000 and rest of the victims failed to get any amount from the government.