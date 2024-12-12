Dedicated Mirasi of Vedanta Desikar temple passes away

Tirupati : Kalatturu Vasudevacharya, revered Mirasi (Caretaker) of Sri Vedanta Desikar Temple in Sri Govindaraja Swamy Sannidhi Street, Tirupati, passed away on Wednesday evening due to heart attack at SVIMS Hospital. He was 67.

A graduate in BCom and BL., Vasudevacharya had retired from Andhra Bank. Known for his deep understanding of TTD temple traditions and rituals, he devoted 25 years of his life to the service of Sri Vedanta Desikar’s shrine. His selfless dedication was remarkable and he remained unmarried, dedicating his entire life to the temple’s rituals and worship.

Every day, Vasudevacharya meticulously prepared offerings for the deity, cooking on a traditional wood-fired stove, ensuring that the rituals adhered to ancient practices. His passing is being mourned by local priests, Jeeyar Swamis, and other traditionalists, who describe it as an irreplaceable loss to the Srivaishnava tradition.

He is survived by two brothers and five sisters. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Gangundra Mandapam Street on Thursday morning, which will be followed by the last rites.