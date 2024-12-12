Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: There is a need to respect people's verdict and focus on the lapses of the party rather than indulging in the 'blame-game' even as the alliance government is only six months old since it came to power, opined former Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Announcing his resignation to the YSRCP on Thursday, the former MLA said all he wants now is 'dignity' and 'respect' and that he wants to focus on the personal front which he had neglected for a long time due to party commitments.

"It is easy to issue orders from the Tadepalli office (referring to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) to carry out dharnas and rasta rokos bringing out the lapses in the alliance government. The party workers are yet to overcome the defeat and there is a need to give space to the new government before pointing out their failures," the former MLA stated, adding it is too early for him to think of allying with the other party at the moment.

At present, Srinivasa Rao said, he wanted to spend quality time with his family and focus on the educational institutions. "Apparently, I have no clue what the future has in store for me," he mentioned when asked whether he is inclined moving towards JSP or TDP.

He expressed concern over how the YSRCP chief takes decisions without considering the views of the party cadre.