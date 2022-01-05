22nd & 23rd Convocation of NTR Health varsity tomorrow

Vijayawada: The 22nd and 23rd convocation of the NTR University of Health Sciences will be held at Tummalapalli Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here on Thursday, said registrar of the university Dr K Sankar.



He said in a statement here on Tuesday that Chancellor of the university and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will preside over the convocation.

Coimbatore-based Gem Hospital chairman Dr Palanivelu and founder chairman of Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Dr D Nageswar Reddy will address the convocation and they would be awarded honoray doctorate by the university.

The convocation will be conducted as per the Covid19 guidelines and everyone who will participate in the convocation should adhere to the Covid-appropriate guidelines.

The registrar said that children below the age of 12 will not be allowed to participate in the convocation.