23 tonnes chillies transported from Perecherla to Nagaland

Guntur: Transportation of one parcel van containing dry chillies weighing around 23 tonnes from Perecherla in Guntur went to Dimapur station in Nagaland.

First time railway parcel van carried dried chillies stock from Perecherla to Dimapur. The freight customers are keen in transporting their agriculture commodities by rail to different parts of country from Perecherla railway station which is convenient location connected by road and also easy to handle the consignments.

Recently, double line from Nallapadu to Perecherla -Satulur section was commissioned decongesting the congestion on account of single line. The station located at very near to NH544(Guntur-Anantapur) providing easy access from road is another reason for customers preferring rail transport. Transportation by rail is faster, safer and economical and also reduces enroute detention and damages.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya advised the officials of Guntur division to extend all the necessary help to the customers for the loading being offered from Perecherla.