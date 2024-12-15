TTD gears up for Vaikunta Ekadasi fete

Tirumala : The TTD started making elaborate arrangements for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at Tirumala temple from January 10 to 19 next year to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi, one of the most important religious events of Srivari temple.

In this context, the TTD has taken some decisions giv-ing priority to common devotees to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

Some of the important decisions taken by TTD in the con-text of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan include - Only devotees with darshan tokens/tickets are allowed for dar-shan. Devotees without tokens will be allowed to Tirumala but not allowed for darshan.

Privilege darshans including parents with infants, aged and Physically disabled, defence and NRI darshans stands can-celled during these 10 days.

VIP break darshan is cancelled for all the 10 days except for protocol celebrities.

The TTD has resolved to allow maximum number of devo-tees to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan by reducing queue lines.

There will be no special darshan arrangements for devo-tees wearing Govinda Malas.

Devotees are advised to reach the queues according to the allotted time slots on their tokens or tickets to avoid waiting.

Ex-public representatives, ex-bureaucrats and ex-chairmen of TTD are not allowed for Vaikunta Dwara dar-shan on Vaikunta Ekadasi. However, they will be allowed for darshan from January 11 to 19.

The services of 3,000 young Srivari Sevaks besides scouts & guides will be utilised for the management of queues during these 10 days. Devotees are requested to keep the above points in mind and cooperate with TTD.