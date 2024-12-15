All India crafts mela begins today

Hyderabad: The much sought after All India Crafts Mela will begin at Shilparamam in the city on Sunday. The Mela, sponsored by the Union Ministry of Textiles, will continue till December 31. The variety of craft Items in handlooms, handicraft, wood carving, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, jute products etc will be presented with live demonstrations.

Cultural programmes will be presented every day in the evening hours. Folk artists from Thanjavur will perform special art forms. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Tummala Nageshwar Rao will inaugurate the fair.