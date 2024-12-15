The enchanting melodies of Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela., the groundbreaking mega-musical inspired by the life of Shri Krishna, are now available on all major music streaming platforms worldwide. The songs, composed by the celebrated music duo Sachin-Jigar and with lyrics written by renowned lyricist and Padma Shri Awardee Prasoon Joshi, bring to life the timeless tales of Krishna’s love, mischief, and divine leelas.

The musical, conceptualized by visionary Dhanraj Nathwani, features 20 original tracks that captivated audiences during its run in Mumbai and Delhi. The songs showcase a rich blend of Western symphonic music and Indian classical sounds, creating a unique auditory experience that reflects the diverse cultural influences of India. The soundtracks capture a variety of themes, including the deep bond between mother and son, the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna, and the playful nature of Balgopal, evoking a wide range of emotions.

Speaking about the release, Dhanraj Nathwani shared, “Music has a profound impact, and the songs from Rajadhiraaj have resonated with audiences of all ages. From the very first show, we saw an overwhelming response from spectators, prompting us to release these beautiful tracks on streaming platforms. We’re excited for global audiences to experience the magic of the music, which has been loved by everyone who attended the performances.”

The musical composition seamlessly weaves together various Indian genres, such as Rajasthani folk, Gujarati Raas Garba, and Hindustani semi-classical music, along with Western symphonic elements from Budapest. The songs also feature traditional Indian instruments like tabla, dholak, and shehnai, performed by local instrumentalists to further enrich the soundscape.

Renowned singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, and others have lent their voices to the tracks, bringing them to life with powerful and evocative performances. Sachin-Jigar, who were thrilled with the opportunity to work on the project, revealed, “This was both an exciting and challenging project for us. Blending Western and Indian music, while experimenting with various instruments, allowed us to create melodies that are as unique as Shri Krishna’s stories themselves.” Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela. had a successful debut at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and later graced Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, receiving a resounding response from audiences. The musical is set to make its international debut in Dubai in 2025, promising to continue its journey of uniting generations through art, music, and storytelling.