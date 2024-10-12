24 policies to speed up administration in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated steps to speed up the administration at all levels by igniting key sectors. As part of the process, the officials have divided the issues connected with financial matters and non-financial matters and prepared an action plan. The officials have identified 49 non-financial issues.

The state government is in the process of preparing plans to formulate 24 policies for the economic growth, including the development of state, vision documents and growth policy.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Friday issued orders to prepare the proposals for various policies as part of the growth policy and for the settlement of non-financial issues.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to submit a report by October 30 on the details of policies as there will be discussions on the non-financial issues in the ensuing Cabinet meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister has earlier undertaken a comprehensive review of administrative processes to identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies in speeding up the administration in the state. By reorganizing departments and implementing performance metrics, the CM plans to make the governance framework more responsive and accountable.

Naidu wants concerted efforts in place to train the government staff in using new technologies and efficient management practices as this focus on human resource development plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall productivity of the administrative machinery.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government with a people-first motto have taken steps to provide an agile and efficient public service delivery system benefitting nearly 50 million citizens in a 360-degree lifecycle approach through the real time governance in the state across all the departments.

In fact, Naidu was a pioneer in implementing e-governance in the state and introduced various digital platforms simplifying government processes and improving transparency. Recognizing the importance of technology in governance, Naidu focused on establishing a robust IT infrastructure in the state.