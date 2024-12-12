Gabba pitch to have pace and bounce

Brisbane: The pitch for the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba is expected to have traditional pace and bounce considering the game is scheduled in the early part of the summer and not post Christmas.

India’s famous win at the Gabba on their previous tour came when the game was scheduled in the second half of the series. A Rishabh Pant special ensured India a back- to-back series win Down Un-der with Australia left licking their wounds.

It was the hosts’ first loss at the venue since 1988. Since then Australia have lost to the West Indies at the ‘fortress’ and no wonder the players prefer to play at the Gabba at the start of the summer and not at the end of it.

“Different times of year definitely makes it different, it can be a slightly different pitch,” Gabba curator David Sandurski was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the third Test beginning Saturday. “Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear while ones early in the season usual-ly are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them.