Govt to support plot owners in build homes

Ongole : The housing department in the state is conducting awareness programmes, and a demand survey in urban and rural areas to encourage plot owners to start construction of their dream homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0.

The officials are advising the beneficiaries to make use of the increased financial support in the scheme, and the material support from the state to construct the home.

With the support of the PMAY scheme of the Union government, the state government has ex-tended support under beneficiary-led construction schemes like NTR Housing, Jagananna col-onies, etc., However, several hundreds of people who owned the plot, or received the plot from the government weren’t able to complete their construction due to an increase in the expenses.

The NDA government at the Centre has set a target of constructing about one crore houses under the PMAY 2.0 in this term. Considering the increased expenditure, the Union govern-ment increased the financial support for the construction of houses from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh in urban areas but kept at Rs 1.8 lakh in rural areas. The NDA government in the state is ready to make use of the scheme to the maximum and ordered the housing department to conduct awareness programmes on PMAY 2.0.

The hosing department is now conducting a demand survey, and asking the interested benefi-ciaries to register for the PMAY 2.0 by visiting their respective village or ward secretariat.

Srinivas Prasad, project director in the housing department in Ongole, explained that benefi-ciaries who received a housing plot from the government, or people who own a plot but have income below Rs 3 lakh, could register in the Demand Survey by submitting their ration card an Aadhaar card of the wife and husband or father, income proof, community certificate in case of OBC, SC, and STs, document proof of the plot, the first page of the bank pass book at the ward or village secretariat.

He said that those beneficiaries who have already availed support for housing in any previous schemes are ineligible to apply.

Srinivasa Prasad advised the beneficiaries to rush and regis-ter at the demand survey immediately, as they need to send the data to the state, which in turn sends to the Centre in a couple of weeks, to sanction the funds.