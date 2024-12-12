TGPSC to be restructured on par with UPSC

Hyderabad: Newly appointed TGPSC chairman Burra Venkatesham has been studying the systems and focusing on restructuring and strengthening the Service Commission procedures on par with UPSC systems, so as to make them more robust and transparent. In connection to this, the chairman spoke to UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan over the phone and discussed various aspects of recruitment systems.

Further, the Commission chairman will be visiting the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi, on December 18, along with the members of the Commission. Venkateshwam will be meeting the chairperson, UPSC, in person and interacting with UPSC members, where he will discuss in detail the examination system, evaluation process, and selection procedures so that the same can be implemented in TGPSC.

The chairman also spoke to S Gopala Krishnan, chairman of the Staff Selection Commission, and will be meeting him on December 19 in New Delhi for elaborate discussions on recruitment procedures.